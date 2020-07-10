Ricochet Tweets Response To Recent Edge Interview

We reported before how Edge recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Podcast and said he would like to face several current WWE stars – Ricochet, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle, and AJ Styles.

Ricochet has tweeted a response and said he will be waiting for Edge.

He wrote: “Hey @EdgeRatedR I’m ready whenever you finish with Randy. I can wait. #OnThisDay!! Q”

Edge is currently out of action with a torn triceps and could be out until the end of the year or early 2021. He has not responded to Ricochet’s tweet as of now.