Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar Made Official For WWE Super Showdown

Ricochet vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for WWE Super ShowDown 2020. The title will be on the line.

Tonight’s RAW main event in Salt Lake City saw Ricochet win a Triple Threat over RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender. Lesnar attacked Ricochet after the match and put him down with the F5 to end the show. This comes after Lesnar dropped Ricochet with a low blow a few weeks back, and then they went at it in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Lesnar was eliminated in the Rumble after a low blow from Ricochet, and a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre.

Lesnar will go on to defend his title at WrestleMania 36 against McIntyre, unless Ricochet can dethrone him in Saudi Arabia.

WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take place on Thursday, February 27. Super ShowDown will air live on the WWE Network from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Below is the current announced card for WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)