WWE taped a 2/3 Falls Match between Ricochet and Mustafa Ali on Monday night before RAW. This was the only Main Event match taped this week, indicating it will take up the full episode.

Spoilers from the taping can be found at this link.

This 2/3 Falls Match comes after a recent series of Ali vs. Ricochet matches on WWE Main Event. Ali won the April 29 match, Ricochet won the May 6 match, and then the May 13 match ended in a double count out.