Ricochet Wants To Win Royal Rumble Match Before WWE Career Ends

Ricochet has one big goal he has yet to accomplish since joining WWE.

Win a Royal Rumble match.

The high-flying fan-favorite spoke with the Sporting News this week and spoke about wanting to achieve this feat before his WWE career comes to an end.

“One thing I will do, win a Royal Rumble. I’m winning a Royal Rumble,” Ricochet said. “The opportunity, the prestige, what it gets you, but also, I feel like one thing that the Royal Rumble shows is the will, the determination, the guts, what you’re willing to go through to accomplish something.”

Ricochet continued, “The Rey Mysterios, Shawn Michaels, doing it all, I don’t have to be first and do the whole thing, you know what I mean? If I come out first, I still plan on winning. I feel like with what Ricochet is capable of doing. I feel like that’s no problem. I feel like the Royal Rumble, especially if you come out early, shows that tenacity and just everything about what it takes to win, and it’s always been my favorite event. Having everybody out there fighting over something, I love it. Obviously, like you said, everyone wants to be World Champion. I’m sure everyone wants to win the Royal Rumble, for sure, but even more, I want to win the Royal Rumble.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.