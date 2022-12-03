Ricochet Wins the WWE SmackDown World Cup, Intercontinental Title Match Revealed

Ricochet won the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament.

Ricochet defeated Santos Escobar in the World Cup Tournament finals on this week’s post-Survivor Series episode of SmackDown on FS1.

Ricochet was awarded the World Cup trophy for winning the tournament, and he is now the new number one contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER’s. WWE has confirmed that Ricochet will face GUNTHER for the WWE title on December 16th from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Ricochet celebrated on stage after Friday night’s tournament finals by raising the World Cup trophy as the pyro went off. GUNTHER then entered the ring as SmackDown went off the air.

In the first round of the World Cup Tournament, Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, while Ricochet defeated Mustafa Ali. Butch defeated Sami Zayn in the first round, while Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal. Then, Escobar defeated Butch in the semi-finals, while Ricochet defeated Strowman.

Several highlights from this week’s tournament finals at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY are included below:

THESE TWO ARE NEXT LEVEL!!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eFSaGcXaA0 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 3, 2022