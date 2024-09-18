Ricochet’s Match For 9/18 AEW Dynamite Revealed

A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Ahead of the September 18 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, which this week emanates from Wilkes-Barre, PA., Tony Khan has announced Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos for the show.
Featured below is the updated lineup for the 9/18 show:
* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos
* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
Join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.
TOMORROW, Wed 9/18
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT@BeastMortos vs @KingRicochet
After he was blindsided last Wednesday by Beast Mortos, Ricochet will aim for revenge tomorrow on
Wednesday Night Dynamite!
Don't miss @AEW live TOMORROW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/S9jsRxYqiN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 18, 2024