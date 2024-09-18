Ricochet’s Match For 9/18 AEW Dynamite Revealed

A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the September 18 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, which this week emanates from Wilkes-Barre, PA., Tony Khan has announced Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos for the show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 9/18 show:

* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

Join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.