Ricochet’s Message To AEW Fans: “Strap In, It’s Gonna Be Awesome”

AEW star Ricochet spoke with CHGO Sports on a number of topics, including his goals in the company and what he wants to show the fans with his run and who he is as a wrestler.

Ricochet said, “The thing is, Ricochet is all time. I mean, Ricochet been doing this 21 years for a reason. Ricochet has climbed to the top of basically every company I’ve been. I’ve been a champion in every company that I’ve worked for, singles champion, tag champion, won tournaments, in every single company that I’ve worked for. I’ve beat basically everybody that’s been put in front of me, from Will Ospreay to Braun Strowman, whether it’s Chuck Taylor or it’s Bobby Lashley, I’ve beat ‘em, bro. People just seem to forget because it’s how time goes, whether it’s recency or whatever it is, but really it’s just to show them that I am that dude, and I will get the job done, and the people who haven’t seen yet, strap in, it’s gonna be awesome.”

You can check out Ricochet’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)