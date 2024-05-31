Ricochet’s WWE Deal Due Up Soon, Details On His Future

WWE contract expiration season is upon us.

In addition to the WWE contracts of Becky Lynch, Natalya and other top WWE Superstars coming up soon, the current deal for Ricochet is said to be expiring this Summer.

Ricochet, the reigning WWE Speed Champion, signed a five-year deal with the company back in 2019, which is due up soon.

Following the expiration of his existing WWE deal, the decorated international pro wrestling veteran is expected to receive strong interest from virtually every pro wrestling promotion in the game that can afford his services.

Current AEW International Champion and challenger for the AEW Championship at The Forbidden Door 3 in June, Will Ospreay, has very openly lobbied for Ricochet to come into AEW for another showdown between the two.

WWE sources told Fightful Select that contract negotiations between the company and Ricochet are planned for the future.

WWE signed many talents to five-year deals in 2019, and three-year extensions in 2021, all of which are due to expire soon, in conjunction with their TV deals.

We will keep you posted.