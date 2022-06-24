Riddle Appears in “Audience Suggestion Box” on The Tonight Show

This week, NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon featured WWE RAW Superstar Riddle s aa special guest.

For an Audience Suggestion Box segment, Riddle and NBA Draft choice Jalen Williams were introduced. The NHL Stanley Cup, the NBA Draft, WWE Money In The Bank, and this all taking place on National Onion Ring Day make this a terrific week to be alive, according to Fallon’s viewer.

The question of whether an NBA Draft pick could score on a WWE Superstar by shooting an onion ring like a hockey puck was then raised.

Williams grabbed his stick and three “pucks” to shoot as Riddle adopted the goalie position. Williams ultimately scored against Riddle on the opening shot.

“What a life bro [call me hand/shaka emoji],” Riddle tweeted in reference to the segment.

You can check out a clip from the appearance below: