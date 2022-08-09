Riddle Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE RAW

Riddle will make a comeback to WWE TV on next week’s RAW episode,

WWE revealed during this week’s RAW in Cleveland that Riddle will return for an exclusive interview on RAW next Monday.

Riddle will be making his return after being beaten by Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. The WWE had scheduled a Rollins vs. Riddle match for SummerSlam, but it was postponed because of Riddle’s storyline ailment. Riddle vs. Rollins is currently expected to occur at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3.

As can be seen in the video below, Rollins criticized Rollins during a backstage interview with Kevin Patrick on this week’s episode of RAW, saying that Riddle is great at flushing his own potential down the toilet, just ask UFC President Dana White. Rollins also defeated Angelo Dawkins on RAW.

Here is the updated announced line-up for next Monday’s RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

– Riddle returns for an exclusive interview

– First round of the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles continues with Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop