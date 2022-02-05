Riddle On Whether His Comments About Top WWE Stars Has Helped Or Hurt His Career

Riddle was on this week’s “Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling” podcast to talk about various topics including whether his trash talk towards Brock Lesnar and Goldberg has helped or hurt his career:

“I think for me, it’s helped. Some people get upset or they get mad about it, but I’m in the world of sports entertainment. I get paid to talk trash,” he said.

“I don’t know what everybody else is getting paid to do. I know why I’m here and I’m still valuable, and it’s because every week there’s a new article, good or bad. People can’t shut up about me. It’s because I talk as much trash as I do and I don’t give a damn about anything. People love that.”

“Why do you think Roman Reigns is so popular now? The whole time they were trying to push him down your throat, people were like, ‘Roman sucks.’ Now he’s a bad guy and he’s mean, but he’s cool. He does what he wants. He’s the Chief. He probably sells more merch and has more fans now than when he was 100% babyface.”