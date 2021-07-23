Riddle Possibly Teases SmackDown Appearance

RAW star Matt Riddle took to Twitter this evening and tweeted a photo of he and The Viking Raiders on Monday’s RAW, right after their six-man win over John Morrison and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. He told the WWE Universe to tune in to tonight’s SmackDown, and that’s lead to new speculation on Riddle possibly appearing for tonight’s SmackDown.

He wrote: “The Viking Bros = Stallions, PS watch Smackdown tonight #WWERaw #stallion #bro #RKBro #SmackDown”

There’s no word yet on if Riddle is teasing a SmackDown appearance for tonight, or if he’s just telling fans to make sure they watch tonight’s blue brand show. It’s possible that WWE has Riddle appear at the Rolling Loud rap festival, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live SmackDown coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here is Riddle’s full tweet-