Riddle Proposes New Tag Team With Jeff Hardy On RAW

One of the hot topics coming out of this week’s WWE RAW is Riddle and his new gimmick, which seems to be a case of WWE booking him to be as annoying as he can be.

Riddle is currently trending at the top of the list on Twitter, and has been trending during most of the show. He appeared in two backstage segments this week – one where he interrupted Ricochet and Dana Brooke to look for The Hurt Business, and offer them some of his Bronutts brand of doughnuts.

Riddle later interrupted Jeff Hardy as he prepared for his non-title match with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. In the moment that is getting a lot of attention on Twitter tonight, Riddle proposed that he and Jeff team up to form a tag team called The Hardy Bros. There was no mention of AEW star Matt Hardy and his legendary tag team with his brother. Riddle even suggested that they use Broetry In Motion as their tag team finisher.

Hardy seemed annoyed at Riddle as he was trying to get ready for the match with Lashley. Riddle noted how Hardy walked off without trying some of his Bronutts, but seemed pleased because that meant more donuts for him. The Hardy vs. Lashley non-title match saw interference from MVP, which brought Riddle to ringside. Riddle cheered Hardy on from ringside and tried to even the odds, but that was not enough as Lashley got the pin to win. After the match, Riddle tried to hit the ring because Lashley wouldn’t break The Hurt Lock. MVP tried to pull him off the apron but Riddle kicked him back into the barrier. Riddle then entered the ring to make the save but Lashley shoved Hardy into him, knocking them back into the corner. MVP and Lashley then backed up the ramp together as Riddle stood with Hardy in the ring, watching MVP eat his donuts.

It looks like WWE is building to a tag team match with The Hurt Business vs. Riddle and Hardy, and then a potential Triple Threat for the United States Title with Riddle and Hardy challenging Lashley. There is no word yet on where they are going with the new Riddle gimmick past that, but the changes to his character have received a lot of mixed reactions from fans in recent weeks.

