Riddle Provides Injury Update on Randy Orton, Says “Hopefully He’ll Be Back Sooner Than Later”

A status update on Randy Orton’s injury was provided by Riddle.

Since losing the Winner Takes All WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title match to The Usos on SmackDown in May, Orton hasn’t been seen on any WWE television due to a back injury.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE fears that Orton’s injuries may prevent him from competing for the remainder of 2022.

Riddle mentioned Orton’s ongoing recovery during an interview with ProSieben MAXX, but he anticipates seeing him back in action soon.

“Randy is still recovering from his injuries, and hopefully, he’ll be back sooner than later. You know I can’t give more of an update because I’m not a doctor, and I don’t have one. I know Randy’s in high spirits for sure, and he’s doing well.”

Riddle is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

You can check out their conversation below:



