Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E

WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Holland said:

“It was a massive knock to my confidence. The main thing is that E’s functional, he’s OK, he’s gonna live a full life. From a personal standpoint, I’d like to get in the ring more and show people what I can do because there is a stigma there with the Big E thing. So, I wanna show people what I can do and how good I can be, and wash that stain off my back. It’s just been a slow process, getting back into it and learning how to trust myself, and obviously building that trust up with the boys as well. The trust of your peers is what we aim for.”

“He’s absolutely fine, I’m in contact with him – not as much as I was because I think I was annoying him slightly. For me, personally, the main thing is that Big E’s gonna be OK. That’s the number one, regardless of how I feel, regardless of what’s come to be. The main thing is that he’s his positive self, he’s cracking on and hopefully we’ll see him back in the not to distant future.”