Ridge Holland Tweets On Tonight’s NXT Main Brand Debut

NXT UK’s Ridge Holland tweeted this afternoon to hype up his in-ring debut on the main NXT show later tonight.

He wrote: “Tonight somebody’s getting Leathered…….@WWENXT I’ll be seein’ ya. #Bothercauser #Northerngrit:

Holland, known as former pro rugby player from the UK Luke Menzies, will compete in tonight’s Triple Threat qualifier for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX. He will be going up against Damian Priest and Oney Lorcan.