Rikishi Asked If He Will Make An Appearance During WWE’s Bloodline Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently appeared on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rikishi explained the differences in the personalities between Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa:

“Jimmy is laid back. I’d say Jey is kind of the one that’s in your face. Solo is kind of what he is today, the silent killer. I’m proud of all three of them, including Roman Reigns, to be able to be out there and represent the family today.”

If he will make an appearance in the Bloodline storyline:

“I would have to go silent on that one.”

On Roman Reigns:

“I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe, Sika Joe Anoa’i. I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job carrying the ball for the company for numerous years. I mean, it’s not easy to be The Guy. I mean, there’s so much responsibility behind the curtains and he’s doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength and continues to take care of himself and get some rest.”

You can check out his appearance below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)