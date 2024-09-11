Rikishi Believes Jimmy Uso Will Find Himself When He Returns To WWE TV

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Jimmy Uso will find himself when he returns to WWE TV.

Rikishi said, “I feel, in due time, Jimmy, he’ll find Jimmy. It took Jey to break off in a single to kind of fall into the character and his style of working, as far as the brand of YEET. Me knowing my boys, the twins personally, they both got attitudes, man. It just so happened that Jey took off and he’s doing his thing.”

“When Jimmy does come back, it’s not gonna take long, be it he comes back as a single or they decide to put him Jey together to be able to join Roman, which I probably think that would probably be the route to go, but if they just decide to come back as a single for Jimmy, I think it won’t take long for Jimmy to find himself, to be able to come up with his own deal. He’s very, very talented. He’s smart, he’s athletic. So I don’t think it gonna be a problem for him to find his way.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)