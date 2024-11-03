Rikishi Explains How Sami Zayn Fits Into The Bloodline Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including the ongoing storyline with Roman Reigns, The Usos and The Bloodline and how Sami Zayn fits into it.

Rikishi said, “I think Sami Zayn fits exactly into the Bloodline. You can never replace the originals. So if we go back a few years or so, we talk about the original Bloodline. So there’s that one piece that’s missing now. Now they got Jey, and there’s just one piece that’s missing. So if you replace it with somebody else, I don’t feel it’s complete. Because you can’t replace an original faction. I don’t feel that you could get the best out of it.”

On the fans wanting Sami Zayn to get involved:

“The fans want to see Sami there. That’s what I’m feeling. That’s what I’m hearing, just by watching what’s happening. You can listen to the fans, and even the drama behind the scenes between Jimmy, Jey. We seen that, with Sami trying to talk to Jey. ‘This is not your business.’ Well, in a way, it is. Because the Bloodline is family.”

On wanting to see the original Bloodline reunite:

“I think for me, as a fan, I would love to see the original Bloodline because it makes sense, for one, and if it makes sense, it makes dollars. So that’s my pick. I hope that Jey and Jimmy and Roman, the whole crew can work things out with Sami. I hope Sami can see where Jey’s mind is at and kind of understand, Jey is caught in a crossfire. He’s doing well on his own, but you’ve got your twin brother asking you, ‘We need your help.’ This is where we’re cut from a different cloth, is to be able to [say] now’s the time for me just to do family.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)