Rikishi Explains How The WWE Should Handle Jacob Fatu

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who should face Roman Reigns next between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

Rikishi said, “I think he can go either way. It just depends on, you know, which way that — I guess it depends which way the GOAT [Reigns] feels. Either way, whether he goes with Jacob, that’ll be good; whether he goes with Solo, we all know that’s going to be good, but I feel that Jacob has momentum right now. Solo is a made guy already, and so with Jacob, he has momentum, but if we throw him right now to Roman I feel we’re rushing him. I feel that Jacob should just terrorize, do regular TV matches with different talent, just because Jacob has yet to show his wrestling ability [to the WWE audience].”

On how WWE should handle Jacob Fatu:

“I feel we need to, you know, really brand him. He’s branded, he does … he did his branding on the independent. We need to put him on TV matches, give him like three, four minutes, you know, let’s spice up. I think they can do better with, as far as his intro. We need something exactly what the Bloodline is: dramatic.”

