Rikishi Fires Back At Jey Uso Critics

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently addressed online criticism of his son Jey Uso’s in-ring work during his podcast. Amid Jey’s skyrocketing singles career, some detractors have questioned his abilities in the ring, but Rikishi was quick to shut down the negativity.

“As far as the in-ring skills, the skills are there. If it wasn’t there, to me, I don’t think the kid would be as over as he is right now. The skills have been there for 17 years.”

Rikishi emphasized that Jey’s success isn’t just about talent, but also about opportunity:

“What we should take a look at what was the opportunity. The opportunity came, the wrestling universe has spoken. The WWE has heard it and seen it and gave this kid a chance.”

Rikishi also hyped up Jey’s future in WWE, particularly leading into WrestleMania 41, where he is expected to compete for a top title:

“So at the end of the day, you can rest assured you are not gonna be disappointed when the Yeet Man shows up, does what he does, and you’re gonna watch what happens at YeetMania. So get ready. Yeet.”

Since breaking away from The Bloodline, Jey Uso has gained a massive following, proving that he can succeed outside of the tag team division. His charismatic presence, in-ring abilities, and catchphrase “Yeet” have propelled him into one of WWE’s top fan-favorites heading into WrestleMania season.

With Rikishi firmly backing his son, Jey looks primed for a historic moment at WrestleMania 41, where “YeetMania” may very well take over the grandest stage of them all.