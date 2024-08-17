Rikishi Issues Statement On The Death Of Afa Anoa’i

It was confirmed on Friday that WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i of the Wild Samoans had passed away.

Rikishi reacted to the news with the following on Twitter/X:

”I really wanted to take my time to try and find the right words to express my feelings regarding the passing of my Uncle Gataivasã AFA Amituana’i Anoa’i, and sometimes there are no ‘right words.’

I choose to remember and reflect on what the world didn’t see or have access to, simple fun times with just my Uncle and me and in those moments of private time, I witnessed a man who loved professional wrestling more than anything and wanted to teach it to anyone willing to do the work, and I mean WORK!

I can’t remember the amount of times Uncle Afa would have me build a ring just to tear it down again and then build it again, over and over, all damn day, and me asking myself, ‘what the hell does this have to do with wrestling?’ Not knowing he was teaching me the foundation of the business and how to understand it piece by piece and how everything is always connected…you learn more by DOING!

My Uncle Afa leaves behind a long legacy within the world of professional wrestling, however, what he leaves for me personally is priceless memories & lessons learned that will rest in my heart forever and I remain grateful.

Rest In Power The Wild Samoans Forever !!

Love and Respect .”