Rikishi Offers Advice To Jacob Fatu Ahead Of His WrestleMania 41 Debut

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed several topics on an episode of his Off The Top podcast, including the match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins headlining WrestleMania 41.

Rikishi said, “To be able to see this angle here move to the top of the card — as it should. There’s no straps or nothing involved in it, as we’re all used to like, the main event is the main event. But to be able to have a way to put Roman Reigns, to put CM Punk, to put Seth Rollins? Man, this is going to be a match to watch. I mentioned that before. And so we will see, man. It depends on which way Paul Heyman rolls the dice. Hopefully, he doesn’t crap out, and he makes the right choice to be able to win that jackpot. And that jackpot, we already know where the jackpot’s at. But hey, we’re still a couple of weeks away, a week away from Mania? And yeah, that’s going to be interesting to watch.”

On the advice he has for Jacob Fatu heading into his U.S. Title Match at WrestleMania:

“Well, to get out there and enjoy the moment. These types of lifetime opportunities, especially in our industry, to be able to be included in the biggest show on earth as far as WrestleMania — it’s a beautiful thing to be able to say, ‘Hey, we’re considering you to be a part.’ And for Jacob, being [in his] first year — Jacob came in June of 2024, and already he’s being a part of WrestleMania, it’s a huge accomplishment to Jacob’s work. And I’ve always mentioned this many times that in due time, the fans and WWE will see what a true talent this kid is. So I’m very proud of Jacob. My advice? Enjoy the journey. Enjoy the moment. Clear the noise; this is your Super Bowl, Jacob. This is your Super Bowl. You got a good guy to dance with by LA Knight. I’m a big fan of LA Knight. And you got a big, important match, US Title. So at the end of the day, let’s hope Jacob brings his A-game. Have a lot of rest the night before and just be ready, focused that the Samoan Werewolf walks out victorious on the day of WrestleMania with the US Title.”

