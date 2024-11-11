Rikishi On Who He Believes Might Be The One To Take The Title Off Of Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including Solo Sikoa pinning Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

Rikishi said, “Like I mentioned [on] the last podcast we had, Solo’s a made man. For that to happen, there’s definitely, we see plans within this kid [of] what can be the next level for him. We talked about, does he need a belt? Well, after this [pin] on Roman, I can see maybe Solo being the one to take it off of Cody.”

On Sikoa potentially taking the title off of Cody Rhodes:

“I talked about maybe Roman will come back and take it off of Cody. But after seeing that, you beat the GOAT. I believe it was two or three spikes, but now, it’s like okay, you beat the GOAT, now you’re considered the GOAT. The GOAT-slayer. So who knows?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)