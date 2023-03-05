Rikishi Pitches To Get Involved In The Bloodline Storyline With The Usos

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently spoke with Road Trip After Hours for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rikishi pitched to get involved in the Bloodline storyline with his sons Jimmy and Jey Uso.

He said, “I think they need to add Rikishi to that mix. Rikishi is the real father. They ain’t gotta make up nothing. This is a shoot. Anybody that can straighten up their kid would be their dad. So right now their kids are in turmoil, they just don’t know what they want to do. It’s a crisis out there. So right now, for Rikishi to step in with some law and order, I think that would be really good.”

You can check out the complete interview below: