Rikishi Praises The Bloodline’s Storytelling, Calls It “A Movie”

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including the ongoing storyline between Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Bloodline in WWE and how their promos are like movies.

Rikishi said, “So it’s been a crazy ride and buildup, the storyline of The Bloodline goes head-to-head and intertwining with other talent. Bron Breakker comes through with Jey, and here comes Jimmy, you see the promos on the outside, it’s a movie, man. It’s just what we do, man.”

