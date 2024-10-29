Rikishi Questions Timing Of Jey Uso’s Loss To Bron Breakker: ‘Too Soon For Business’

The OG Bloodline appears to be reuniting, with plans to face Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline at an upcoming WWE PLE. On his “Off The Top” podcast, Rikishi discussed The Bloodline storyline and other WWE-related topics.

Rikishi on if he feels Solo Sikoa needs a belt:

“Solo is already a made-man. Solo is already a main event player. If they decide or want to go with belts, putting it on Solo, it’s only just going to up revenue because you put it on the most hated guy in the business right now, you know, people can’t wait to see who’s going to take it off of him, and there’s probably only one dude who they want to see it taken off Solo and that would be Roman Reigns.”

Thoughts on Jey Uso losing the Intercontinental Championship back to Bron Breakker:

“I think it was too soon. If I’m the promoter, I’m only gonna go speak business wise, you know, finally Jey had gotten his flowers with the belt that he so rightfully earned and deserved it. Now we got it on this kid here. He’s well over. Now this character, this Yeet man, is through the roof as far as notoriety. Probably selling the number one hottest merchandise, if not close to OTC, maybe surpassed it. Now you see the different sides of the merchandise. He’s got merchandise with every city he goes to. Here’s a Yeet T-Shirt. for Philadelphia. There’s a Yeet T-shirt for New York. So, you know, from a marketing standpoint, you’re only going to do even more, better, good business if you leave that on this kid. I’m not saying that because he’s my boy. I’m not saying that. I’m speaking as a promoter now, because at the end of the day, this is what it’s about. It’s about numbers. It’s about revenues.”

Thoughts on Jacob Fatu:

“I’ll tell you one thing. As much heat as that kid, Jacob, is getting for the time being, for me, because I know who Jacob really is, I still feel Jacob has not performed, or given the opportunity, to let him showcase his real skills. When I say this kid is bad, bad, I mean just absolutely talented. The world hasn’t seen that. All you guys saw was snippets, but you can imagine the day, even if he were to put him against, I’m just gonna say Bron Breakker, if they put Jacob against Bron Breakker, I can almost tell you people are gonna turn Jacob babyface. You can just feel the vibes.”



