Rikishi Reveals His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

While speaking with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, former WWE star Rikishi revealed his list of stars that he believes should be at the top of the professional wrestling mountain.

He included the Undertaker, Pete Maivia, Afa Sika, and Ric Flair on his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore list:

“I definitely have the ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia up there. I see The Undertaker up there. I see my uncle Afa Sika up there and Ric Flair,” Rikishi named. “And the reason why is that there’s a lot of other wrestlers that deserve to be there, but when you look at those that I picked there they all have a special unique way of leaving a legacy to be able to teach the younger generation coming up. They have the access of the younger generation to google and to do their homework on each of these gentlemen, icons, WWE Hall of Famers to be able to learn a thing or two from each person that I just named. And you talk about strength, you talk about expertise, you talk about talent, you talk about culture, you talk about faith… all in one on that Mount Rushmore with those guys that I just mentioned.”