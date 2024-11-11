Rikishi Says WWE Should Have Special Stipulation For Bloodline vs. Bloodline

Rikishi thinks WWE should do something special for the upcoming Bloodline vs. Bloodline showdown.

Featured below is an excerpt from his “Off The Top” podcast where he admits he didn’t know The Bloodline was going to beat Roman Reigns & The Usos at WWE Crown Jewel, as well as his thoughts on their upcoming Bloodline showdown:

“No, I had no idea. I didn’t think either or team was gonna win. I would have probably thought it would have been a DQ. For me, that angle is so beyond that you can get away with going two-three years with that angle added on to what they’ve already done. I don’t ever see a finish until it’s some type of big gimmick match like a Hell in a Cell, maybe three cages, three rings, like give them something that people have never, ever seen before. That’s what the Bloodline is because that’s what they’re doing out there. They’re giving the wrestling fans something that they’ve never seen amongst each other, and the fans are invested into the Bloodline. So let’s go ahead and up it. Why don’t we call a different type of, make up a pay-per-view name for the Bloodline to be able to have their own type of signature match, like Hell in a Cell. Let’s put three rings together. Let’s build a certain type of dome for three rings, and then you think about, you got all that talent there. You got The Usos, you got Jacob Fatu, you got the Tongan Usos that are there, Roman, come on now. There’s so much that those boys can do with a gimmick type of match like that. It’ll be a treat and a sight for the world and the wrestling fans to be able to see.”

Check out the complete episode below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.