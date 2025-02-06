Rikishi Shares Emotional Reaction To Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble Win

At the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Jey Uso outlasted 29 other superstars to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, securing a world title opportunity at WrestleMania 41.

Following his son’s historic win, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared his thoughts on the moment during a recent episode of his podcast.

“[Smiles] Can you tell by the look on my face? It has been like that since the weekend of the Royal Rumble, since Jey punched his ticket to headlining WrestleMania, YeetMania. You can tell my voice is just kind of hoarse from telling, screaming, having a few cocktails. The family, we’ve been celebrating. It’s been great, man. I want to say thank you all the fans, thank you to all my family, my personal friends, those that got my contact, my number. Nonstop texts, nonstop calling. I ain’t ever had so many people call me. I wasn’t even in the match [laughs]. But just because the relationship, the love and the respect that’s shown, how happy they are for my son Jey, the work has been recognized. So thank y’all. Thank the whole wrestling universe. Thank the world. WrestleMania is gonna lit. It is gonna be YeetMania [laughs]. Yeet.”

“This one here was [very] emotional. You see your kid…it was the type of vibe too when they both wrestled each other at WrestleMania. All I can think about is the days back home in Pensacola, all the lonely nights trying to make this thing happen for these kids and so forth, and the struggles that they’ve gone through, because of my life of a wrestler that’s trying to make it, it takes me back to thinking about my late mother. These were her grand babies. She always talked to them about the faith and the culture and be good kids, keep working hard, things will come your way. I can only wish that she was here so we could all celebrate together. I guarantee you that she would be front-row seat, [for] her grand babies at WrestleMania in Vegas. So a lot goes on, and man, it’s so much to try to unload, the joy and the happiness that the Anoa’i -Fatu clan feels. I’m just proud. I’m proud of Jey, Jimmy, Solo [Sikoa], Jacob [Fatu], Roman [Reigns], just set the pace. Rock is on a whole new…that level, conquered Hollywood and now in with the company. So it’s a good day for the family. I’m glad that the company and the world has recognized, this wasn’t given to us. This was a family that has [given] blood, sweat, and tears for 75-plus years. 75-plus years, we’ve given our heart and our soul.”



(quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)