Rikishi Shares His Thoughts On Jimmy And Jey Uso Facing Each Other At WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently took to an episode of his Off the Top podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the “Call Rikishi” sign being shown during the segment between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

Rikishi said, “I found out because I was trending. I was like, ‘Damn, what the hell? Why am I trending?’ Hashtag Call Rikishi. I said, ‘Okay, man, that’s a good one.’ That’s a good one. We’ll see.”

On the match between his sons:

“I’ll tell you, man. I was checking out the clips, man. I can’t tell you how proud I am to see the boys, as we get closer to WrestleMania, it’s going to be emotional for my family. I’m sure it’s gonna be emotional for their family, their wives and their kids and so forth, to see the two brothers go head-up. The dream match that they have asked for is now reality. Sometimes, you can’t find the words…maybe I was thinking too much as a father, and I just posted on my Instagram, I’ll read it for the fans right here because my thoughts came to me. I was like, man, this is an opportunity that will live on for a lifetime. I think it’s important that they go out there and take every single opportunity that’s given to them, time-wise, because we know as far as with WrestleMania, in my mind, I’m going that they don’t mess with the boys’ time. Because everybody tries to get in. That’s a no-no. If you’re on before me, and I know that you got ten minutes, and this is the biggest show on earth, and your ass go out there and go 13 minutes, now you done plugged into my three minutes. Things like that kind of came to my mind.”

On his hope for the match:

“Just proud to see this thing happening, and very nervous at the same time because as brothers, I know me and my brother Tonga Kid and Umaga did it when we work against each other. You actually kind of throw your punches a little bit bit more harder, a little bit more snug because I want everything to connect. Joey would say to me, ‘You was working and you kick me in the mouth. To me, it’s okay. We trying to make this thing, this close to making it work. But if you hit me two or three more times, damn it, now you’re off. It’s called a receipt after that.’ But I think Jimmy and Jey, I’d have to say, what night of WrestleMania that they are on, they going to put in work, and they’re coming to steal the show because that’s the only way they know how to work. That’s the only way they were brought up. That’s the only way that they know how to do things is to be that person, to be able to perform to the highest levels, with passion and to give the fans exactly what they paid to see. It’s going to be definitely a treat for the world, and I can only pray that they go out there and perform, and be able to walk out there and walk back. I would love to see them walk back together. I would love to see my boys at WrestleMania 40 walk back together, holding back together, holding hands so that story can close.”

You can check out Rikishi’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)