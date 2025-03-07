Rikishi Wants Miro To Return To WWE After AEW Exit

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi appeared on his Off The Top podcast, where he discussed several topics, including whether he thinks Miro should return to WWE following his exit from AEW.

Rikishi said, “Go back home. He’s experienced the, you know, the vibes in AEW, he got his money, right, and I’m sure it was probably the easiest money he’s ever made, right? You know, the scheduling is not like WWE. But sometimes it’s not about money, Joey, it’s about, you know, an atmosphere you want to work in, you know, in an atmosphere where you feel like I can’t wait to go to work and just by, you know, just know, hearing from a few guys that I, you know, met on, you know, some of these signings and so forth. Because, you know, I still have my nephew Journey out here. So I’m doing my, you know, my work, not that I care what’s happening in, you know, AEW and stuff like that. But I’m trying to feel out, is it a good fit that that’s what that’s what I do, you know?”

On Miro:

“So, therefore, I have to find out information from trusted sources—is it a good fit for, you know, can you guys use this kid here? And then I’ll give the information. You know, if I put my name on it, I’m telling you he’s good all the way around, inside and out, from scratch. So, you know, at the end of the day, I think, you know, Miro should know what he wants to do. He’s a smart kid, you know, he understands the game. He understands the politicking of the business. He’s not a guy you can run over or try to work, meaning politically in the game, because he’s just too smart. He was well-taught, and he understands—sees things coming a mile away. But, you know, at the end of the day, the best thing I see for Miro is that he needs to be home with WWE, because he’s a great, great performer. He’s a great asset that he can be to the company, you know, being a heel or babyface, either way. The WWE Universe embraced Miro, you know, Rusev back then, right? And it’s because of his work ethic out there—it’s just on point, right? Everything he does is vicious, everything he does is believable, his timing, his punches, his kicks, and everything. So, yeah, I think, you know, Miro, if you’re listening, then you know I’ve never steered you wrong. You know, this is your coach. This is your mentor here at Knox Pro. And, yeah, you know, it’s time to go back home, son, time to go back home. And please do me a favor. I know you’ve been in Bulgaria, and I want to relay a message to say hello to your wonderful parents. Man, I miss them, and I’m still waiting for you to take me to Bulgaria one day. I’m ready to go eat some Bulgarian food, you know, but, yeah, it’s time for Miro to go home to WWE.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)