Rikishi Wants To See Women In The Family Join The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including Naomi and how women in their family should join The Bloodline.

Rikishi said, “She’s been busy. I think I just saw her wrestling Nia Jax, and Nia’s the Women’s Champion, correct? So I was very happy to see, they had a hell of a match. I think, man, it’d be nice to start to see some of the females in the family join the Bloodline. That could be very, very interesting. You just imagine…I think it could definitely throw a good angle or twist in there somewhere.”

On why Naomi deserves to be in a top-notch storyline:

“But Naomi, she definitely deserves to be in a top-notch angle. I would like to see them focus on her, give her an opportunity at a good angle, a good run to kind of feature her because she’s been putting in work. She’s been there just as long as the boys have been there and taking bumps like the boys and putting in time.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmwyoOhDlM4

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)