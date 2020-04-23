Ring of Honor Announces The Launch of Their “ROHStrong” Podcast

ROH Wrestling sent out the following press release, announcing their new “ROHStrong” podcast. The podcast will debut on Monday, April 27th and Marty Scurll will be the first guest:

ROHSTRONG PODCAST DEBUTS MONDAY WITH MARTY SCURLL AS FIRST GUEST

The premiere episode of the ROHStrong podcast, the official podcast of Ring of Honor Wrestling, drops this Monday and features “The Villain” Marty Scurll as the guest.

Hosted by veteran pro wrestling journalist Kevin Eck, the ROHStrong podcast will pull back the curtain for in-depth conversations with ROH stars and others about ROH and a variety of topics. Fans can expect the podcast to be both revealing and entertaining.

In Episode 1, Scurll opens up about his role behind the scenes in ROH and his vision for the company, how close he was to signing with another promotion and why he decided to stay with ROH, the challenge of being in a management position while still performing as a top in-ring talent, and more.

The podcast is part of the #ROHStrong initiative, which strives to connect ROH talent and fans during these challenging times and spread the message that our unity will strengthen our resolve.

Click https://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/rohstrong to listen to Episode 1 on Monday and keep it locked onto ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for information regarding future episodes.