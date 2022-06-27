Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor Confirmed For Next Month

Ring of Honor will air Death Before Dishonor on July 23 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, as AEW President Tony Khan announced at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum.

B/R Live will broadcast the event.

The inaugural ROH pay-per-view under Tony Khan’s leadership, Supercard of Honor, took place on April 1 during WrestleMania weekend.

Below is the official announcement from ROH’s Twitter account: