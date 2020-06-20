Ring of Honor Not Offering Any New Deals, Set To Return In July

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reports that ROH, which like other promotions went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has not offered any new deals because they aren’t running shows. Some deals have expired over the past few months and new offers haven’t been made.

COO Joe Koff stated the following:

“Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we are trying to develop what we believe would be safe production in July. Obviously, anything that does get finalized would come with an asterisk as we monitor the daily progressions of the pandemic.”