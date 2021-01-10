Ring Of Honor Star A Free Agent, Latest Update On Marty Scurll

PWMania.com Staff
– Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle is now a free agent, WrestlingInc.com is reporting. The site noted that ROH offered Castle a “good” offer but he is considering his other options as well.

– People within ROH were not surprised that Marty Scurll departed the company following the #SpeakingOut accusations made during the summer, according to Fightful.com. There was apparently a mixed reaction with some wanting to see Scurll gone but others feeling that he should’ve gotten a second chance. Scurll is still living in Florida but F4WOnline.com noted that he might have to leave the United States if he is unable to find work.

