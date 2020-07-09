Ring Of Honor Star No Longer With The Company

Ring of Honor start Leon St. Giovanni (LSG) is no longer under contract with the company and is officially a free agent. LSG has maintained a good working relationship with ROH in the meantime. LSG had split from his tag team with Shaheem Ali back in January.
