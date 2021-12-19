Ring of Honor Star Participates In WWE Tryouts

Ring of Honor women’s champion Rok-C was among the wrestlers that participated in WWE’s latest round of tryouts in Orlando, FL. Rok-C had been under contract to ROH but is able to pursue other opportunities due to the promotion going on hiatus.

Rok-C (real name Carla Gonzalez) is just 20 years old. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio in October, Rok-C commented on being trained by Booker T:

“I guess when you’re training under someone like Booker T, you have that on your back. Wherever I go, people know that I was trained by Booker T. I feel like it is a lot of pressure, but I do feel like Booker T has helped me so much. I’ve learned so much from him that I know and he knows that I’ll be fine regardless of where I go or who I see or who sees me, because he’s taught me so much. He’s taught me pretty much most of what I know.”