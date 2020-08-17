Ring Of Honor Veteran John “Xavier” Jirius Passes Away At 43

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former Ring of Honor star John “Xavier” Jirius passed away at the age of 43. Xavier was only the 2nd person to hold the ROH World Title. Xavier won it from inaugural champion Low Ki on September 21st, 2002 and lost it to Samoa Joe on March 22nd, 2003. Xavier also wrestled as enhancement talent for WWE:

