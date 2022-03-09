RingScoops Podcast (3/8): Impact’s Sacrifice, AEW Revolution, Stone Cold Steve Austin at Mania, Vader/HOF

Topics discussed on this episode of The RingScoops Podcast include: Thoughts on Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice & AEW Revolution PPVs, Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor, Stone Cold Steve Austin accepting Kevin Owens’ invite for WrestleMania, Vader in the Hall of Fame and more!
