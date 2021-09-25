RingScoops: WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Predictions

Hello there fellow pro wrestling fans! I hope you’re having a fantastic weekend. Tomorrow (as of this writing) is WWE Extreme Rules, or as quite a few have called it WWE Regular Rules due to the lack of…EXTREME RULES type matches! I just wanted to take this time to throw out my predictions for the event.

Singles Match

Liv Morgan vs Carmella

PREDICTION: Liv Morgan

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs The Street Profits

PREDICTION: The Usos

United States Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

PREDICTION: Damian Priest

RAW Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Alexa Bliss

PREDICTION: Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair

PREDICTION: Becky Lynch

Universal Championship Extreme Rules Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs “The Demon” Finn Balor

PREDICTION: Roman Reigns

It is sad that, as of this writing, there is only one Extreme Rules type match on this card. The event is called Extreme Rules! Give us more! At least with TLC they split it up. We get a chairs match, ladder match, table match, then a TLC match. Why not add a Falls Count Anywhere match on this card? The Usos and Street Profits have enough heat between them to warrant something other than a normal tag match at this point, don’t they? Finally, where is the new WWE Champion Big E?! C’mon WWE!

Anyway, those are my thoughts on the event along with my predictions. I hope those that watch it on the WWE Network have a good time! If you’re planning/attending a PPV party, please be responsible and don’t drink & drive. I’m going to pop a pizza in the oven, brew some green tea, and cheer on my favorites!

