RingScoops: WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Predictions

Hello there fellow pro wrestling fans! I hope you’re having a fantastic weekend. Tomorrow (as of this writing) is WWE Extreme Rules, or as quite a few have called it WWE Regular Rules due to the lack of…EXTREME RULES type matches! I just wanted to take this time to throw out my predictions for the event.
Singles Match
Liv Morgan vs Carmella
PREDICTION: Liv Morgan
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs The Street Profits
PREDICTION: The Usos
United States Championship
Damian Priest (c) vs Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus
PREDICTION: Damian Priest
RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) vs Alexa Bliss
PREDICTION: Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair
PREDICTION: Becky Lynch
Universal Championship Extreme Rules Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs “The Demon” Finn Balor
PREDICTION: Roman Reigns
It is sad that, as of this writing, there is only one Extreme Rules type match on this card. The event is called Extreme Rules! Give us more! At least with TLC they split it up. We get a chairs match, ladder match, table match, then a TLC match. Why not add a Falls Count Anywhere match on this card? The Usos and Street Profits have enough heat between them to warrant something other than a normal tag match at this point, don’t they? Finally, where is the new WWE Champion Big E?! C’mon WWE!
Anyway, those are my thoughts on the event along with my predictions. I hope those that watch it on the WWE Network have a good time! If you’re planning/attending a PPV party, please be responsible and don’t drink & drive. I’m going to pop a pizza in the oven, brew some green tea, and cheer on my favorites!
