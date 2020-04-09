“Rise Of NXT UK” Episode To Air This Week, Message From Assistant To The GM

The WWE NXT UK TV tapings scheduled for Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2 at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England have officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These were to be the tapings featuring the fallout from the NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event scheduled for the 3Arena in Dublin. As we’ve noted, that event was pushed back from Sunday, April 26 to Sunday, October 25.

NXT UK still has TV tapings scheduled for Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

NXT UK was also scheduled to tape matches at the 2020 UK Download Festival from Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14, but those tapings were nixed due to the festival being canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The second NXT brand taped matches in early March from Coventry, England, but the last of those tapings aired last Thursday on the WWE Network with Ilja Dragunov winning a 20-Man Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to NXT UK Champion WALTER for a future title shot. There were likely NXT UK TV tapings scheduled for WrestleMania 36 Axxess until the entire week of events was scrapped due to the coronavirus.

Today’s new NXT UK episode on the WWE Network, which will be back in the 3pm ET timeslot, will not feature any new matches or first-run content. The NXT UK Twitter account noted that the show will feature a look back at the greatest matches & moments from the brand, plus interviews from some of the NXT Superstars involved. They mentioned on last Thursday’s show that this week’s episode would be a “Rise of NXT UK” special with a look back at the history of the brand.

As seen below, the brand tweeted a new video from Sid Scala, who is the Assistant to General Manager Johnny Saint. Scala provided an update for today’s new episode on the WWE Network, and noted that they will be airing special shows over the next few weeks.

“This is the Assistant to the NXT UK General Manager, Sid Scala. Everything is unusual right now, to say the least, but to keep the NXT UK Universe entertained, we will be bringing you some special shows in the coming weeks. Starting this Thursday [tonight] we will be taking a look back at the beginning of our brand, starting from the first tournament in Blackpool to the Royal Albert Hall to the very inception of NXT UK as a weekly show. Join us for in-ring action and hear exclusively from the Superstars who were involved. Check BT Sport and Paramount Network for listings, and of course join us at 8PM in the UK, and 3pm ET on the WWE Network. Stay home, stay safe, and thank you. We Are NXT UK,” Sid said.

Stay tuned for updates on the special episodes and the upcoming NXT UK TV tapings. Below is the full video from Scala: