Rise Wrestling Donating 100 Percent Of Profits To Black Visions Collective

RISE Wrestling tweeted the following, revealing that all profits from sales of items with the Black Lives Matter version of the RISE logo will be donated to the Black Visions Collective:

All items bearing this logo – 100% of profits will be donated to @BlackVisionsMN. This isn’t for pander, profit, clout. This is to firmly, boldly state where RISE stands as a company, to state we stand with black communities worldwide. #BlackLivesMatter! https://t.co/lF9RnBDaIb pic.twitter.com/ESNnZdj8JP — RISE Wrestling (@RISEdtwa) June 2, 2020