Rita Marie Set To Appear At Awesome Championship Wrestling’s Debut Show

Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) announced that they will be holding their debut show on Saturday in Poughkeepsie, New York, and legendary pro wrestling referee Rita Marie is set to appear for a photo op and a fan signing autograph session at the event.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Starting at 5:30, our fan fest offers an unforgettable experience! Not only will you meet all the ACW superstars appearing on the show, but you’ll also get to engage with the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF) during a special meet-and-greet. Don’t miss the chance to enter our exclusive raffle for an autographed steel chair and two tickets to Kurt Angle’s Hall of Fame induction on January 8 in Albany, NY.

Seth Turner, as seen on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, will be in attendance, adding to the excitement. Plus, Rita Marie, the first female referee and Trailblazer Award winner, will be signing autographs, taking photos, and even refereeing Thumb War matches with fans!

Get your tickets now at thisisacw.com to secure your spot at the fan fest and explore meet-and-greet packages. Don’t miss your chance to meet all the stars before the show kicks off!