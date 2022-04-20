RK-Bro 4:20 Day Merchandise Released, Riddle And Randy Orton Comment

WWE Shop has released a new limited edition 4:20 t-shirt for RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

The $27.99 t-shirt features “Rk-bro 4:20” on the front, and then “… says I just smoked your asssssssssss,” on the back.

Randy Orton tweeted on the new 4:20 shirt and said it took some work to get it released on WWE Shop.

“Celebrate #420day and grab yourselves an #RKBro T shirt! Took some work to get this in #wweshop and it is for TODAY ONLY,” he wrote.

Riddle also tweeted on the new shirt and wrote, “Happy 4:20 everyone and to celebrate this beautiful day go on wweshop and get this sick limited edition RKBro 4:20 T-shirt it’s tight [shaka sign emoji]”

You can see photos of the new shirt below:

