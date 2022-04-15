RK-Bro Officially Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro have been officially announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

We noted before how WWE had Randy Orton and Riddle advertised for tonight’s show, which comes after SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos appeared on this week’s RAW to issue a challenge that ended with Orton taking a double superkick. The Usos, who also defeated The Street Profits, were on RAW after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sent them to the show as he wants to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In an update, Riddle took to Twitter this afternoon with a selfie video to announce that RK-Bro is coming to blue brand turf tonight. Riddle warned The Usos that they better be ready.

Orton responded to Riddle’s video and wrote, “We don’t get sent for. See you both… very soon. #Smackdown”

WWE then officially announced RK-Bro for tonight’s show.

WWE wrote in the official SmackDown preview, “After SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos stormed onto Monday Night Raw to lay down a challenge to RK-Bro and deliver a double superkick to Randy Orton, the Raw Tag Team Champions look to return the favor when they make their way to the blue brand. Following the instructions of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Bloodline strive to add more gold to their extensive collection by uniting the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles, making their intentions known to RK-Bro this past Monday before proving their claim by dispatching contenders The Street Profits. How will Orton & Riddle respond to The Usos’ challenge? Find out on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on Fox!”

It should be noted that WWE still does not have The Usos or Reigns advertised for tonight’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Below is the updated announced line-up, along with the tweets from RK-Bro:

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro come looking for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will defend against Jinder Mahal