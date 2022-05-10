RK-Bro To Appear On SmackDown To Demand Championship Unification Match

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro have been announced for Friday’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, and they are still looking to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s RAW opened with Randy Orton and Riddle in the ring, admitting that they teamed with . Drew McIntyre but lost the battle against The Bloodline at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event. Orton then promised that they will win the war.

Orton and Riddle discussed the originally planned WrestleMania Backlash match against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, which would have been to unify the tag team titles. That match was changed to the six-man but Orton and Riddle say they are headed to SmackDown this week to issue a demand to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Riddle said if Reigns says no to the title unification match, it just proves he has no confidence in his cousins. Orton also said Reigns tore up the contract for the title unification match on last week’s SmackDown because he knew The Usos can’t hold a candle to RK-Bro.

Orton and Riddle were then interrupted by The Street Profits, who made it clear they wanted to be the red brand tag team to face The Usos in a title unification bout. Orton and Riddle put the titles on the line in the RAW opening match, but The Street Profits came up short and RK-Bro retained.

WWE later confirmed that Orton and Riddle are headed to SmackDown to confront The Bloodline and demand Reigns allow The Usos to compete in the title unification bout.

There’s no word yet on if the Winners Take All Title Unification Match will actually take place, or where it might be held, but we will keep you updated. WWE Hell In a Cell is the next Premium Live Event, and it’s scheduled for Sunday, June 5 from Chicago.

Friday’s SmackDown is scheduled for the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and the only other match announced as of this writing is WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defending against Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

Stay tuned for more on plans for The Usos and RK-Bro, and Friday’s SmackDown. Below are related shots from RAW: