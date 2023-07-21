Road Dogg Believes Rusev Could Have Been The WWE Champion Back In 2018

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg took to an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics including how he believes former WWE Star Rusev (Miro) could have beaten pro wrestling veteran and top WWE Superstar AJ Styles at the 2018 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event to become the WWE Champion.

Road Dogg said, “Of course, he could be a champion, honestly. He could have beat AJ [Styles at Extreme Rules 2018] that night and been the champion. And I’ll tell you why. I think him and Lana were a great package. I think she was beautiful to look at. He was a killer.”

“I think it was a great package. I think it was right out of central casting for Rocky 17, you know, and they worked perfectly together. He got in shape. He was legitimately hilarious when he would speak in broken English.”

“He could have been an entertaining babyface or a heel champion because I do think the promos would have been, could have been, classic and we would have had a ‘Rusev Day’ every year and had a big celebration. So yeah, he definitely could have been the man. Maybe he still will be, you know what I mean?”

(H/T to Inside The Ropes for transcribing the above quotes)