Road Dogg Believes WWE NXT Is Still Going Through Growing Pains

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including NXT’s focus:

“I think NXT is still to this day going through growing pains,” Road Dogg said. “I wouldn’t say pains because I think it’s exactly by design, but going through growth spurts where man, they were Black and Yellow to hardcore indie, almost like a Progress or Evolve or whatever with a huge budget.”

He continued, “There was really a core audience for that. It was like a third brand for a minute. Now they’re thinking more like, okay, we should probably get back to it being developmental. They went really hard back on that. Now I think they’re trying to find a balance. Went too far this way, went too far this way. How can we make the best of both worlds here while still developing young talent and also have a third brand, a third brand that sells merchandise, that sells television rights? It’s still developing itself into exactly what it needs to be.”

WWE has started putting more main roster talent on NXT in recent weeks in an effort to grow the brand and increase income from media rights.

